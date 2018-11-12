Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,440

More... Online comic retailer KRS Comics has put on sale an exclusive variant cover for IDW Publishing’s Unicron #6, drawn by John Paras. The cover art, which is highly reminiscent of Marvel Comics’ The Infinity Gauntlet #4, features Unicron himself and comes in both a black version and a white, dialogue-less version. You can get a closer look at both versions after the break, and also order either one from KRS Comics’ site if you wish to do so before the final showdown with Unicron releases on November 14.The post Unicron #6 KRS Comics Exclusive Variant Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.