|
Unicron #6 KRS Comics Exclusive Variant Cover
Online comic retailer KRS Comics
has put on sale an exclusive variant cover for IDW Publishing’s Unicron #6, drawn by John Paras. The cover art, which is highly reminiscent of Marvel Comics’ The Infinity Gauntlet #4, features Unicron himself and comes in both a black version and a white, dialogue-less version. You can get a closer look at both versions after the break, and also order either one from KRS Comics’ site if you wish to do so before the final showdown with Unicron releases on November 14.
