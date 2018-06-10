Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFW2005's Power of the Primes Rodimus Prime Gallery


In 1986, audiences were introduced to a new member of the Autobots – a happy-go-lucky, “all-American” Autobot,*Hot Rod. When Optimus Prime passed early in Transformers the Movie, he predicted that an Autobot would rise from the ranks, and light their darkest hour – a prophecy fulfilled in the conclusion of the movie where Hot Rod seized the Matrix of Leadership from Galvatron and became*Rodimus Prime! We’ve had a good few years for Hot Rod toys, with a new Masterpiece Hot Rod and Titans Return Hot Rod filling the roles of cartoon homaging high-end release and reimagined Generations figure respectively, and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005’s Power of the Primes Rodimus Prime Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



