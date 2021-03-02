|
Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Rattrap Concept Art
Compare the character concept art by Ken Christiansen
with the Kingdom Core Class Rattrap figure showcased in our Wave 1 Mega Gallery
, then maximize we mean share your analysis on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Christiansen Rattrap Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca