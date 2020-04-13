Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream Additional Official Images And Video
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,544
Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream Additional Official Images And Video


Following our first look at the new Masterpiece Starscream, it didn’t take much time for the official Transformers YouTube account to upload a high quality version of the new Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream.* This a great stop-motion video showing off the great new movie-accurate mold and all its features, posability and gimmicks like extra movable parts and panels, articulated fingers, light-up eyes, articulated jaw and a head that can turn 360 degrees. This figure seems to be the right successor of the impressive ROTF Leader Class Starscream. To top it all, via*???? Weibo, we can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream Additional Official Images And Video appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Machines Primal Prime
Transformers
Transformers Generation 2 Devastator - Constructicons - Incomplete Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron: Siege Refraktor Reconnaissance Team
Transformers
Transformers G1 Onslaught MIB Boxed Combaticon Decepticon Bruticus
Transformers
1984 HASBRO TRANSFORMERS OPTIMUS PRIME TOY WITH BOX
Transformers
6 Figure Transformers STUDIO SERIES lot. BRAWL, BARRICADE,THUNDERCRACKER TRU etc
Transformers
6 Figure Transformers lot. MISFIRE, WOLFWIRE, BUMBLEBEE, DELUXE GROOVE, etc..
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:44 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.