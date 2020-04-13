|
Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream Additional Official Images And Video
Following our first look at the new Masterpiece Starscream
, it didn’t take much time for the official Transformers YouTube account
to upload a high quality version of the new Takara Tomy Movie Masterpiece MPM-10 Starscream.* This a great stop-motion video showing off the great new movie-accurate mold and all its features, posability and gimmicks like extra movable parts and panels, articulated fingers, light-up eyes, articulated jaw and a head that can turn 360 degrees. This figure seems to be the right successor of the impressive ROTF Leader Class Starscream. To top it all, via*???? Weibo
, we can » Continue Reading.
