|
Transformers Studio Series SS-49 Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee In Hand Images
Via Autobase Aichi
*we can share for you our first in hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-49 Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee. This figure, which is expected for release in 2020, finally brings us a new incarnation of the Bumblebee in his Camara Concept alt mode as seen in the original Transformers 2007 live-action movie. While being a new mold, it has a similar transformation sequence to the SS-01 1976 Camaro Bumblebee, but with some new different steps. The robot mode features a non-removable battle mask and his blaster. This figure really catches Bunblebee’s design and in the right » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Studio Series SS-49 Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee In Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.