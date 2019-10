Transformers Studio Series SS-49 Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee In Hand Images

Via Autobase Aichi *we can share for you our first in hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-49 Deluxe Concept Camaro Bumblebee. This figure, which is expected for release in 2020, finally brings us a new incarnation of the Bumblebee in his Camara Concept alt mode as seen in the original Transformers 2007 live-action movie. While being a new mold, it has a similar transformation sequence to the SS-01 1976 Camaro Bumblebee, but with some new different steps. The robot mode features a non-removable battle mask and his blaster. This figure really catches Bunblebee's design and in the right