|
Iron Factory EX-14N Nightmare Commander (Nemesis Prime)
Iron Factory
has released more images of their upcoming EX-14N Nightmare Commander which homages Nemesis Prime. This is repainted from EX-14 Ultimate Commander. Included with this a new cape accessory. He is due out mid October and is available to preorder from several site sponsors.   Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
