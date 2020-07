Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,898

Emma Watts To Oversee Transformers And G.I. Joe At Paramount Pictures



Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group is stepping down from his role after a very successful career. Mr. Godfrey oversaw the “rebirth” of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises with Bumblebee and Snake Eyes respectively. Speaking to his colleagues, former president stated: “It has been such a blessing to work with all of you at Paramount Pictures, and I am so thankful for the experience and proud of the work we’ve done together. In a little over two short years, I’ve had the great pleasure of overseeing the launch of new studio franchises in A Quiet Place and



Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount's Motion Picture Group is stepping down from his role after a very successful career. Mr. Godfrey oversaw the "rebirth" of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises with Bumblebee and Snake Eyes respectively. Speaking to his colleagues, former president stated: "It has been such a blessing to work with all of you at Paramount Pictures, and I am so thankful for the experience and proud of the work we've done together. In a little over two short years, I've had the great pleasure of overseeing the launch of new studio franchises in A Quiet Place and





