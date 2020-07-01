Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Emma Watts To Oversee Transformers And G.I. Joe At Paramount Pictures


Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group is stepping down from his role after a very successful career. Mr. Godfrey oversaw the “rebirth” of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises with Bumblebee and Snake Eyes respectively. Speaking to his colleagues, former president stated: “It has been such a blessing to work with all of you at Paramount Pictures, and I am so thankful for the experience and proud of the work weve done together. In a little over two short years, Ive had the great pleasure of overseeing the launch of new studio franchises in A Quiet Place and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Emma Watts To Oversee Transformers And G.I. Joe At Paramount Pictures appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



