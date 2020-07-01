|
Emma Watts To Oversee Transformers And G.I. Joe At Paramount Pictures
Wyck Godfrey, president of Paramount’s Motion Picture Group is stepping down from his role after a very successful career. Mr. Godfrey oversaw the “rebirth” of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises with Bumblebee and Snake Eyes respectively. Speaking to his colleagues, former president stated: “It has been such a blessing to work with all of you at Paramount Pictures, and I am so thankful for the experience and proud of the work weve done together. In a little over two short years, Ive had the great pleasure of overseeing the launch of new studio franchises in A Quiet Place and » Continue Reading.
