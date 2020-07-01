|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Miyao Issue #9 Cover A Artwork
Artist Umi Miyao takes center stage once again, with IDW Publishing revealing her A cover for the issue #9 conclusion of “Gauging the Truth” in Transformers: Galaxies. The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Add this issue to your August 26th New Comic Book Day pull list, then join » Continue Reading.
