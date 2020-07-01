Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,898

IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Miyao Issue #9 Cover A Artwork



Artist Umi Miyao takes center stage once again, with IDW Publishing revealing her A cover for the issue #9 conclusion of “Gauging the Truth” in Transformers: Galaxies. The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Add this issue to your August 26th New Comic Book Day pull list, then join



Artist Umi Miyao takes center stage once again, with IDW Publishing revealing her A cover for the issue #9 conclusion of "Gauging the Truth" in Transformers: Galaxies. The Reversionists have a plan, a way to bring their world closer to purity and Primus. Arcee and Greenlight have a plan, to save the world from the Reversionist plan since it seems pretty drastic. Gauge has a decision to make: which side does she help? Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist), Umi Miyao (Cover Artist) Add this issue to your August 26th New Comic Book Day pull list, then join





