Old Today, 02:51 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,898
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #8 Miyao and McGuire-Smith Covers Artwork


PREVIEWSworld updates our August solicitations coverage, revealing two covers for Transformers: Galaxies issue #8 by Umi Miyao (A) and Bethany McGuire-Smith (Retailer Incentive). “Gauging the Truth,” Part Two. Gauge’s understanding of the universe has gone topsy-turvy. Everything she’s been told-that she remembers-may be a lie. Or the mysterious prisoners that are appealing to her are the liars. It could really go either way… and it’s up to her to figure out who’s telling the truth. Creator credits: Sam Maggs (Author), Umi Miyao (Artist, Cover Artist), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Winston Chan (Cover Artist), Josh Burcham (Colorist) Check out &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #8 Miyao and McGuire-Smith Covers Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



