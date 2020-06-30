Transformers Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker Japanese Release Announced
The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter account*have just confirmed the release of*Earthrise Skywarp & Thundercracker for the Japanese market. They have just tweeted and image of Earthrise Starscream together with his fellow Seekers. Skywarp and Thundercracker pre-orders will start by the end of July. We still have no information about price. Another option for collectors to grab the new Earthrise seekers 2-pack. These molds have been released as Target exclusives in the US. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
