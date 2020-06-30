|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet Additional Stock Images
Courtesy of friend site and sponsor*Dorkside Toys
*we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-11 Ratchet. We have some extra shots at the packaging as well as the robot, vehicle mode and all the extra accessories. Check out the new images after the jump and then let us know your impressions about this new Masterpiece figure on the 2005 Boards.  
.
