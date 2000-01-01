Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Shwabber
Dealer Room Qeustion
Anyone with past experience at TFCON .... do most dealers take cash only or are there Visa and debit options as well or at least e-transfer? Each dealer would be different most likely, however have s there a general rule of thumb?
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Dealer Room Qeustion
All take cash, some take CC via Square on their smartphone, but most often its cash only.
Yonoid
Re: Dealer Room Qeustion
some charge USD so pay attention if paying by credit card
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Dealer Room Qeustion
Always good to ask about CAD or USD before paying.
