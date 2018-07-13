|
Transformers Generations War for Cybertron Figures Revealed!
Hasbro is teasing out images (via Game Informer
) of the next Transformers Generations line of figures a bit early ahead of San Diego Comic Con 2018.* The tagline is War for Cybertron with a sub-sub tagline of Siege.* So “Transformers: Generations: War for Cybertron: Siege” (or something :)) Shown off are Optimus Prime, Sideswipe and Firedrive.** Firedrive is what they are calling a Battle Master and seems to be in the smaller price point range of $5.99, converting from mini-bot to weapon.* Optimus is a Voyager at $29.99 and Sideswipe is a Deluxe at $19.99, both with a very » Continue Reading.
The TFcon Toronto 2018
will return Saturday, July 13 - Sunday, July 15th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
Special guests:
DAVID KAYE - voices of Megatron in Beast Wars, Armada, Energon and Cybertron, and Optimus Prime in Transformers Animated
GARRY CHALK - the voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, as well Optimus Prime in Armada, Energon and Cybertron
HAL RAYLE - the voices of Shrapnel and Snarl in Generation 1
DAVID MENDENHALL - Daniel Witwicky in Generation 1
DAVID WISE - Transformers Generation 1 cartoon writer
AARON ARCHER - former Transformers lead designer
JAMES ROBERTS - writer of Transformers More Than Meets The Eye and Transformers Lost Light
ALEX MILNE - More Than Meets The Eye Comic Book artist
NICK ROCHE - Last Stand of the Wreckers Writer and artist
SARA PITRE-DUROCHER - Till All Are One artist
Plus artists JOSH PEREZ, JAMES RAIZ and MATT MOYLAN