Super_Megatron
Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 New Promotional Banner Via Amazon


Amazon have updated their Transformers page with a new Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 promotional banner. The image features Bumblebee and Optimus Prime running side by side with the Cyberverse Dinobots. A very nice piece of art for sure. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information about this new Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 cartoon and its respective toyline. See the new image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 New Promotional Banner Via Amazon appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



