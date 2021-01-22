|
Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 New Promotional Banner Via Amazon
Amazon
have updated their Transformers page with a new Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 promotional banner. The image features Bumblebee and Optimus Prime running side by side with the Cyberverse Dinobots. A very nice piece of art for sure. Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more information about this new Transformers Cyberverse Season 4 cartoon and its respective toyline.
See the new image after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
