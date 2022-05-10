|
|
Today, 11:30 AM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Hot Pre-Order ? MP-56 Masterpiece Trailbreaker
MP-56 Masterpiece Trailbreaker made his official debut yesterday, and today pre-orders from Western retailers are officially open.* He’s coming in at around $155 USD and is due to ship in January 2023.* Check out our reveal posts
for full details, then hit our sponsors below to grab your copies! Sponsor Links: TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
,*ToyDojo
,*Ages Three & Up
,*
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:04 PM.