|
Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Board member and Australian resident griffin-of-oz*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer. This big figure was revealed while back in February
this year, ad now we have a closer look a* new incarnation of Optimus Prime for the Rescue Bots line. While planned to feature a car-carrying gimmick*, the ramps and storage spaces are compatible only with the small and simple Bumblebee figure included and not with regular Rescue Bots Rescan cars. It’s good to notice that while we can clearly recognize this » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca