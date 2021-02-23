Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,839
Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Board member and Australian resident griffin-of-oz*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer. This big figure was revealed while back in February this year, ad now we have a closer look a* new incarnation of Optimus Prime for the Rescue Bots line. While planned to feature a car-carrying gimmick*, the ramps and storage spaces are compatible only with the small and simple Bumblebee figure included and not with regular Rescue Bots Rescan cars. It’s good to notice that while we can clearly recognize this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Optimus Prime Jumbo Jet Wing Racer In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Netflix WFC NEMESIS PRIME Spoiler Pack War for Cybertron Limited
Transformers
Transformers G1 LOT Vehicles Scavenger Patrol Tank Bumblebee Wheelie Beachcomber
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Kingdom RED ALERT. Deluxe Class. IN HAND READY TO SHIP!
Transformers
1995 Transformers Hasbro Heroic Polar Claw Beast Wars White Bear
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Electronic Hot Shot $71.27
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:26 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.