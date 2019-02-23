|
Shockwave Lab SL-43 LED Upgrade Kit For Titans Return Trypticon
Via TransFans On Facebook
*we have images of the next Shockwave Lab’s accessory:*SL-43 LED Upgrade Kit For Titans Return Trypticon. This is an interesting alternative to improve your Decepticon Cityformer figure adding great light effects from Trypticon’s mouth and chest. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the result shown in the images. The kit is simple and we hope it’s easy to install as other previous Shockwave Lab’s upgrade kits. Check out the images on this news post and then share your thoughts on the 2005 Boards!
