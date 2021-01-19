Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Out At US Retail


Courtesy of 2005 Board member Megagalvatron1*we can report that the new Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 is out at US retail. Transformers Prime Arcee and Beast Wars Cheetor action figures were found at Waynesboro Walmart in Pennsylvania. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



