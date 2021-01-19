|
Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Out At US Retail
Courtesy of 2005 Board member Megagalvatron1*we can report that the new Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 is out at US retail. Transformers Prime Arcee and Beast Wars Cheetor action figures were found at Waynesboro Walmart in Pennsylvania. Happy hunting!
The post Transformers R.E.D Wave 2 Out At US Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca