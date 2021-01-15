|
War For Cybertron Deep Cover In-Hand Images
Via Twitter user @Cheetimus
*we can share for you our first in-hand images of the recently revealed
War For Cybertron Deep Cover.* This is a nice black and blue redeco of the War For Cybertron Siege mold, inpired by the E-Hobby exclusive Deep Cover figure (G1 Sideswipe redeco) from 2003. We have images of both modes which let us see the new deco of this unexpected release. We are yet to learn about official details on this figure. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Board!
