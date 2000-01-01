Vain Spin Drive Smasher Join Date: Oct 2010 Location: Montreal/QC Posts: 1,280

TFcon 2018: Looking for Maketoys Meteor and Others Hey all,



Looking for a Maketoys Meteor/Howling meteor (G1 Starscream).



Anyone have one for sale or have any leads? Strictly for pickup at TFcon.



Also looking for:



Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Blade

Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Ryuki

Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Ouja

Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Zolda

Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Kuuga Renewal

Sunstreaker////



"They can't beat the Best"



Follow me on Instagram: @Dropdead_Charlie

Follow my gaming Blog: www.gamerbasement.com (On Break)

Game with me on PsN: Dropdead_Charlie



-------------------------------------

__________________