TFcon 2018: Looking for Maketoys Meteor and Others
Hey all,
Looking for a Maketoys Meteor/Howling meteor (G1 Starscream).
Anyone have one for sale or have any leads? Strictly for pickup at TFcon.
Also looking for:
Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Blade
Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Ryuki
Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Ouja
Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Zolda
Sh Figuarts Kamen rider Kuuga Renewal
