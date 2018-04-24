|
Netflix?s The Toys That Made Us New Episodes Premiere: May, 25
Netflixs well-received series*The Toys That Made Us
*has just shared the date of the premiere of their next episodes: May, 25th on Netflix. This awesome documentary series really impressed fans of different popular franchises with the first 4 episodes of their first season, covering Star Wars, Barbie, He-Man and G.I Joe. Fans and collectors were looking forward for the next episodes, and now you can finally start getting ready for: Lego. Hello Kitty, Star Trek, and Transformers, of course. 31 days to go! What are your expectations for the Transformers episode? What do you think we will see? Let us » Continue Reading.
