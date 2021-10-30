|
First Look at Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Wheeljack
Via PrimeVsPrime, we now have our look at the Studio Series Bumblebee Deluxe Wheeljack figure! Looking very accurate to his design as seen in the fan-favorite opening sequence of Bumblebee, Wheeljack is shown off here in both his robot and Cybertronian car modes and also comes with a gun accessory. In addition, he is compared with some other Bumblebee movie figures including Optimus, Starscream, Cliffjumper, and Bumblebee himself to get a sense of how they look as a group. He’s also shown with his Earthrise counterpart. You can check out a gallery of images and also the video review after » Continue Reading.
