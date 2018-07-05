|
Transformers: Cyberverse One-Step and Warrior Class Toys Found In The UK.
Thanks to reports from our members on the United Kingdom Transformers Sightings Forum, we can confirm that Transformers: Cyberverse One-Step and Warrior Class Toys Were Found In The UK. Cyberverse One-Step Changers*(redecos of their RID toys)*Bumblebee,*Blurr*and*Soundwave*were found at*Smyths, Sheffield by 2005 Boards member Warpnut for £10.99 ($14.53 approximately) each toy.* Cyberverse Warrior Class Wave 1*Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, Decepticon Shockwave and Starscream were spotted by 2005 Boards user*Accelerate at Smyths, Wigan. Each figure for*£14.99 ($19.82 approximately). Happy hunting to all UK fans! Time to check out your local Smyths for some new toys for your collections.
