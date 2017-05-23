|
RID Crash Combiners Skysledge and Stormhammer Found at US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards Member Kantus Prime, we have confirmation that Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Skysledge and Stormhammer were found at US retail. They were sighted at Target in Clackamas Oregon. Read on to check the pics and happy hunting!
