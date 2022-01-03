Via an article in Comicbook.com
*we can report that four Transformers shows are leaving Netflix this year. While Netflix got their own three seasons of the War For Cybertron Trilogy, they still had some other Transfomrers shows available for streaming. Sadly, the following series are leaving Netflix’s catalog this February 2022: Transformers Prime Transformers Rescue Bots Transformers Robots In Disguise *Transformers Rescue Bots Academy You still have some time left to watch this series if you haven’t yet. Maybe these series may be offered via other streaming services, or they may be uploaded in Hasbro’s YouTube channel
