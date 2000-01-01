Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 PM   #1
Devotron
Generation 2
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Coquitlam, B.C.
Posts: 195
DX9 Gewalt Blitzwing
I know the preorder are up however I kinda want it sooner than later.

so if you got one for sale loose or in box please lmk!

Thanks for looking!
Old Today, 08:42 PM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,838
Re: DX9 Gewalt Blitzwing
They're doing a new run? Are they changing the deco?
