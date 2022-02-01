Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:34 PM
Alliniere
Gen selects Black Zarak part exchange
throwing this out into the wind, fingers crossed,


my Gen Selects Black Zarak came with 2 'double post' sections of the spear, making it impossible to correctly assemble! Hoping someone else got the opposite issue and we can make a trade!
