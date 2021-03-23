|
Symbiote Studios Transformers Starscream and Grimlock Plushes: Available To Order
Decepticon Air Commander Starscream
*and Dinobot King Grimlock
join Megatron, Optimus Prime, Soundwave and Bumblebee in the collection of officially licensed 12-inch plushes
by Symbiote Studios: Unsurpassed in ego or ambition, Starscream is the scheming second-in-command to Megatron. His all-consuming hunger for absolute power overcomes what little reason there is in him, driving him to adopt ever more vile plots in his quest to unseat Megatron as leader of the evil Decepticons. The strength of the Dinobot leader Grimlock is legendary. His prowess in battle is unrivaled. He respects strength beyond all else, but he doesnt like bullies. » Continue Reading.
The post Symbiote Studios Transformers Starscream and Grimlock Plushes: Available To Order
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca