Today, 07:48 PM
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,013
Custom Fossilizer Onyx Prime
So, not long ago, I had an idea to round out my version of the original thirteen primes with Onyx Prime, made up from 5 of the fossilizers. It is a risky proposition, but here are the results and a comparison with the rest of his brethren!

https://youtu.be/pK7TDl72Vog
