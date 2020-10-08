Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp Official Announcement & Images


Takara Tomy Mall website*have just updated a listing and official reveal of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp. This figure is the secon d redeco of the new*Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold*following the previouly revealed Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker 2.0. It will be released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive. Pre-orders will be open only from*January 14, 2021 to February 22, 2021 for 27500 Yen ($250.48 approximately). Its scheduled for release by late December 2021. Skywarp looks great in his classic G1 cartoon colors. Read on for the full list of accessories included: Null Beam cannon (x2) Megatron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp Official Announcement & Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:21 AM   #2
ssjgoku22
Re: Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp Official Announcement & Images
Cool, but I'm not going to pay $900 for 3 MP Seekers. I have Starscream on preorder and I'm second guessing that transaction. If these get ko'd, I'll be all in on them.
