Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp Official Announcement & Images
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have just updated a listing and official reveal of the new*Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp. This figure is the secon d redeco of the new*Masterpiece Starscream 2.0 mold
*following the previouly revealed Masterpiece MP-52+ Thundercracker 2.0
. It will be released in Japan as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive. Pre-orders will be open only from*January 14, 2021 to February 22, 2021 for 27500 Yen ($250.48 approximately). Its scheduled for release by late December 2021. Skywarp looks great in his classic G1 cartoon colors. Read on for the full list of accessories included: Null Beam cannon (x2) Megatron » Continue Reading.
