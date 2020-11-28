Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Walmart Retro Headmasters Chromedome comparison with Takara Legends Chromedome


Care of @Aburachoujin102*on Twitter, we have a look at the upcoming Walmart Retro Headmasters series Chromedome compared with the Takara-Tomy Transformers Legends Chromedome. Inspired by the look of the original Generation 1 toy, the Transformers Legends Chromedome had several differences compared to Hasbro’s IDW inspired Titans Return version. Other than a random packaging variation, Takara-Tomy’s Legends tooling of Chromedome was never previously made available outside of Japan – until now. From this image,*we can see the following main differences between the Legends figure and the upcoming reissue figure: Overall the reissue has more muted brown plastic, and a more &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Walmart Retro Headmasters Chromedome comparison with Takara Legends Chromedome appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



