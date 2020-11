Walmart Retro Headmasters Chromedome comparison with Takara Legends Chromedome

Care of @Aburachoujin102*on Twitter , we have a look at the upcoming Walmart Retro Headmasters series Chromedome compared with the Takara-Tomy Transformers Legends Chromedome. Inspired by the look of the original Generation 1 toy, the Transformers Legends Chromedome had several differences compared to Hasbro's IDW inspired Titans Return version. Other than a random packaging variation, Takara-Tomy's Legends tooling of Chromedome was never previously made available outside of Japan – until now. From this image,*we can see the following main differences between the Legends figure and the upcoming reissue figure: Overall the reissue has more muted brown plastic, and a more