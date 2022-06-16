Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,451
Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron Confirmed As A Shared Retailer Exclusive In The UK And


The new*Jumbo Sized*Funko Pop Unicron*(10 inches tall) was recently*revealed as a San Diego Comic Con 2022 exclusive, but it will also be available as a shared retail item (same product and box, different sticker). It has been confirmed as a Gamestop exclusive in the US, and now the official Funko Website have updated a list of shared retailer channels for the UK and other European countries. UK – Game France – Micromania Germany, Austria &#038; Switzerland – Gamestop Ireland – Gamestop Italy – Gamestop Unicron will also be up for pre-order via the <a href="https://funkoeurope.com/">official Funko Europe &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Funko Pop Jumbo Sized Unicron Confirmed As A Shared Retailer Exclusive In The UK And Other European Countries appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



