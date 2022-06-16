The new*Jumbo Sized*Funko Pop Unicron*(10 inches tall) was recently*revealed as a San Diego Comic Con 2022 exclusive
, but it will also be available as a shared retail item (same product and box, different sticker). It has been confirmed as a Gamestop exclusive in the US
, and now the official Funko Website
have updated a list of shared retailer channels for the UK and other European countries. UK – Game France – Micromania Germany, Austria & Switzerland – Gamestop Ireland – Gamestop Italy – Gamestop Unicron will also be up for pre-order via the <a href="https://funkoeurope.com/">official Funko Europe » Continue Reading.
