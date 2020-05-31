|
Premium Scale Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) by ThreeZero Revealed
ThreeZero have revealed
full details and images for the next Premium Scale figure – Optimus Prime from the Bumblebee Movie.* This is the larger format figure, standing at 19 inches tall.* The superb DLX scale version
which recently dropped comes in at about 11 inches.* He features a whopping 140 points of articulation, die cast metal frame, light up eyes / gun and interchangeable parts so he can display in Cybertronian or Earth Mode forms.* He’s due out in 2nd quarter 2021, and is retailing for $518 USD. And in case you missed it, » Continue Reading.
