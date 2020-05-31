Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Premium Scale Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) by ThreeZero Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,739
Premium Scale Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) by ThreeZero Revealed


ThreeZero have revealed full details and images for the next Premium Scale figure – Optimus Prime from the Bumblebee Movie.* This is the larger format figure, standing at 19 inches tall.* The superb DLX scale version which recently dropped comes in at about 11 inches.* He features a whopping 140 points of articulation, die cast metal frame, light up eyes / gun and interchangeable parts so he can display in Cybertronian or Earth Mode forms.* He’s due out in 2nd quarter 2021, and is retailing for $518 USD. And in case you missed it, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Premium Scale Optimus Prime (Bumblebee Movie) by ThreeZero Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MPM-5 Barricade
Transformers
VINTAGE LOT 1990s HASBRO? TAKARA? LASER BEASTS ACTION FIGURES BATTLE WEAPONS GUN
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron - Skywarp Phantomstrike Squadron MIB
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Ratchet MISB Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:23 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.