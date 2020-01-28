|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Issue #4 Artwork Teaser
IDW author Tyler Bleszinski and artist Livio Ramondelli share more
artwork from the first Galaxies arc’s conclusion, due in shops on February 19, 2020. Update
your pull list schedule one more time for this issue, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
