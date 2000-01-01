Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:42 PM   #1
you know my name
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 4
combiners
Combiners for sale - going all in with legends collection!
Ask me for more pictures! Make me an offer!

Will consider trades for Iron Factory figures.

No original packaging.
All combined once and displayed.
All weapons and accessories included.
All instruction manuals included.
Will ship to Canada and US; buyer to pay shipping; items in Canada
All prices in USD
Paypal only + 4% for G&S insurance

JJ Jet Commander Superion - with head, chest and thigh 3d printed upgrades from UltraZoffy - $125 (original head still available)

UT Ragnaros Bruticus - $375
