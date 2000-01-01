you know my name Mini-Con Join Date: Sep 2019 Location: Canada Posts: 4

combiners Combiners for sale - going all in with legends collection!

Ask me for more pictures! Make me an offer!



Will consider trades for Iron Factory figures.



No original packaging.

All combined once and displayed.

All weapons and accessories included.

All instruction manuals included.

Will ship to Canada and US; buyer to pay shipping; items in Canada

All prices in USD

Paypal only + 4% for G&S insurance



JJ Jet Commander Superion - with head, chest and thigh 3d printed upgrades from UltraZoffy - $125 (original head still available)



UT Ragnaros Bruticus - $375