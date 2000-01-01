Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece Movie Megatron Released at Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:28 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 5,121
Transformers Masterpiece Movie Megatron Released at Retail
Thanks to Pascal for letting us know that the Transformers Masterpiece Movie Megatron figure has been found at the Drummondville Toys R Us in Quebec for $229.99 plus taxes.

Happy Hunting!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: received_914791385521858.jpg Views: 0 Size: 9.1 KB ID: 43880  
down_shift is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot 12
Transformers
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Legends Class lot of 8
Transformers
Superion G1 Transformer Lot Arialbots Combiner Parts Fists Head Feet Guns
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Blaster, Combiner Wars Ultra Magnus, Springer
Transformers
Mastermind Creations MMC R-10 Salvia Prominon (Transformers Solus Prime)
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Generations Evolution Nemesis Prime Action Figure $130
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:09 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.