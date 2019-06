IDW’s Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive #1 Schoening Variant

Another gem from the list of Companies With Exclusives posted earlier today by Comic-Con International: San Diego, this time coming in slimy hot from IDW Publishing: Pick up this exclusive Transformers/Ghostbusters #1 variant cover with a TOP SECRET design to be unveiled at the convention! Prime gets Slimed as Ghostbusters and Transformers each celebrate their 35th anniversary, with this convention cover by Ghostbusters artist Dan Schoening. Is this on your convention pull list? Purchase your copy for $10 from IDW’s booth 2729. Stay tuned for more Transformers-related* Comic-Con news as we await release of the program schedule and join » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Ghosts of Cybertron Comic Series: Comic-Con 2019 Exclusive #1 Schoening Variant Cover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM