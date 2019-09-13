Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,416

Bumblebee The Movie Now On Netflix Canada



Canadian fans have a new chance to watch the Bumblebee Movie via Netflix. Starting today, September 13th, The Bumblebee Movie will be available via Netflix Canada*as part of the n



Canadian fans have a new chance to watch the Bumblebee Movie via Netflix. Starting today, September 13th, The Bumblebee Movie will be available via Netflix Canada as part of the new content for this month on the streaming platform. If you live in Canada and you are a Netflix subscriber, don't miss the chance to watch the adventures of our yellow Autobot scout in his classic VW Beetle form.





Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.