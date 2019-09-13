|
Bumblebee The Movie Now On Netflix Canada
Canadian fans have a new chance to watch the Bumblebee Movie via Netflix. Starting today, September 13th, The Bumblebee Movie will be available via Netflix Canada*as part of the new content for this month
on the streaming platform. If you live in Canada and you are a Netflix subscriber, don’t miss the chance to watch the adventures of our yellow Autobot scout in his classic VW Beetle form.
