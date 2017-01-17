Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:31 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Sqweeks Release Date Announced


Transformers: The Last Knight print advertisements have started to appear on weekend newspapers around the globe. Last time we were treated to a paper ad for the Premier Edition figures, and this time the honor goes to Remote Controlled Sqweeks. Weve scanned the images for your viewing pleasure. The advertisements states: Remote Controlled Sqweeks Sqweeks Rolling Out From July 1st 2017 (Pre-Sell June 23rd) We now have a solid release date for the toy which was previously announced as Fall 2017. This could also mean the items which were announced for the aforementioned time period will see a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Remote Controlled Sqweeks Release Date Announced appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



