Tru April 21st flyer
Today, 08:30 PM
#
1
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 578
Tru April 21st flyer
http://www.saveland.ca/ToysRUs/flyer...468/#top-flyer
Voltron figures 20% off
Tf one step changers 50% off. 3 days only
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
Want List:
Wave 4 TR legends
Yonoid
Today, 08:42 PM
#
2
urfwc
Generation 2
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: GTA
Posts: 138
Re: Tru April 21st flyer
Quote:
Originally Posted by
Yonoid
http://www.saveland.ca/ToysRUs/flyer...468/#top-flyer
Voltron figures 20% off
Tf one step changers 50% off. 3 days only
Thank you ... time to dig up my receipts and get my 20% back.
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=65059
urfwc
