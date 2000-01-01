Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 PM   #1
Yonoid
Robot in Disguise
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Toronto
Posts: 578
Tru April 21st flyer
http://www.saveland.ca/ToysRUs/flyer...468/#top-flyer

Voltron figures 20% off

Tf one step changers 50% off. 3 days only
Old Today, 08:42 PM   #2
urfwc
Generation 2
urfwc's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: GTA
Posts: 138
Re: Tru April 21st flyer
Quote:
Originally Posted by Yonoid View Post
http://www.saveland.ca/ToysRUs/flyer...468/#top-flyer

Voltron figures 20% off

Tf one step changers 50% off. 3 days only
Thank you ... time to dig up my receipts and get my 20% back.
