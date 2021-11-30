Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,517

Transformers voice actor Neil Ross to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022



TFcon is very happy to announce Neil Ross the voices of Bonecrusher, Hook, Sixshot, Slag, Pointblank, and Springer in the Transformers Generation 1 cartoon will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Fans of the 80s will also remember him as Dusty and Shipwreck in GI Joe as well as Keith and Pidge in the original Voltron series. Neil will be taking part in a Q&A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Neil



