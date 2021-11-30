Via their*Facebook
*page,*DNA Design*has revealed their new*DK-30 Gear Master*upgrade set for*Kingdom Leader Galvatron.* This new upgrade kit consists of Shoulder parts Leg extenders New hands Matrix holder with longer chain New face frame with 3 interchangeable faces G1 toy inspired gun Blast effect This kit should be*released in April 2022. A very nice alternative to improve Galvatron for your War For Cybertron display.*Check out the images and let us know your impressions in the discussion thread!
