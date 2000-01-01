Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > Canadian Action Figure News
Reload this Page DCU Swamp Thing Released in Canada
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,839
DCU Swamp Thing Released in Canada
Thanks to a report from StarwarsTF we now know that the *DC Universe* *Swamp Thing* has been released in Canada. Swamp Thing was sighted at a Game...

More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
transformers g1 lot vintage
Transformers
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Vintage Transformer G1 Six Changers Quickswitch 1987 very good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Predacon Optimus Prime Beast Wars 1996 incomplete
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars 1997 Depth Charge With firing canon / Cyber Shark good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Deluxe Scorponok complete + Deluxe sea Attack Ravage good
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Rattrap Heroic Maximal Beast Machines very good
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:31 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.