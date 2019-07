Generations Selects Leader Class Galactic Man Shockwave And Deluxe Lancer Official Im

The official Transformers Facebook account *is bringing us a nice surprise with our first official images of the upcoming Generations Selects Leader Class Galactic Man Shockwave And Deluxe Class Lancer. According to the Facebook post, we will see these figures at San Diego Comic-Con next week! Check out the images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Generations Selects Leader Class Galactic Man Shockwave And Deluxe Lancer Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM