New Look At Transformers Cyberverse Bumblebee And Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot

Thanks to an interview by Toon Boom, the company which provides the animation software for Boulder Media Limited, we are treated with a new look at Transformers: Cyberverse Bumblebee and Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy Hot Shot. The interview with Boulder Media CEO Robert Cullen, also states the following: "Since then, all of Boulder Media's 2D animation productions have been done in Toon Boom Harmony. This partnership reached new heights after the studio was acquired by Hasbro. When the toymaker and content producer came along, it was looking for a way to consolidate all its animated projects under one roof,