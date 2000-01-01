Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Springer?
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:02 AM   #1
oroboru
Machine War
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 272
Springer?
Been out of the loop for two weeks, coming back to Toronto today. Still no sight of our lord and saviour Springer?
oroboru is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 09:57 AM   #2
CobraCommander
ありがとう任天堂 ಠ_ಠ
CobraCommander's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Terror Drome
Posts: 5,169
Re: Springer?
He's around, I picked one up this morning at Walmart, but they only had the one.
__________________


WTB (MISB/MIB):
Filmation MOTUC

B/S/T Threads:
TFCON 2018 Transformers - Cybertron.ca
 Action Figures - ActionFigureNews
 G.I.Joe Figures - Hisstank

Feedback Threads:
Cybertron.ca
CobraCommander is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Thrilling 30 Sandstorm & Springer lot loose complete
Transformers
Transformers Classics Optimus Prime & Henkei United UN09 Megatron complete loose
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece: MP-02 Soundwave -- New, Hasbro TRU Exclusive
Transformers
Trypricon Original G1 1986 Transformers Decepticon Complete In Box - Very Rare
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-6 Skywarp 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Convoy 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Reissue Platinum Edition Trypticon brand new
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.