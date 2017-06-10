|
New Transformers: The Last Knight Human Character Promo Images
A new set of*Human Character Promo Images for Transformers: The Last Knight has surfaced online (vk.TransformersMovies
). The promo images feature 4 major human characters from the movie: Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager Isabela Moner as Isabella Laura Haddock as Vivian Wembly Sir Anthony Hopkins as Sir Edmund Burton Check out the images after the jump.
