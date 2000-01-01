|
Masterpiece + Unite Warrior Transformer Sale
Various transformers for sale.
I am located in Ottawa, willing to ship but prices do not include shipping.
All masterpiece transformers are in mint condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.
MP-35 Grapple (Takara) - $170
MP-33 Inferno (Takara) - $170
MP-32 Optimus Primal (Takara) - $150
* includes banana crate / monkey mace
MP-34 Cheetor (Takara) - $50 (Damaged)
* arm shield broke off and was glued in bot mode
MP-01 Acid Storm (Hasbro) - $100
* includes stand
MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $100
* includes stand
MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $120
* includes original packaging, but its clear white packaging and not feasible to put figure back into.
* includes stand
MP-10SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime (Hasbro) - $230
UW-01 Superion (Takara - Unite Warriors)
* white KO Perfect Effect upgrade kit (these are better hands/feet for displaying in robot mode)
* includes original box/accessories.
$130 (includes upgrade kit + includes original hands/feet)
Last edited by NDefer; Today at 10:22 PM.