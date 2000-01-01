Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:13 PM   #1
NDefer
Generation 1
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 26
Masterpiece + Unite Warrior Transformer Sale
Various transformers for sale.
I am located in Ottawa, willing to ship but prices do not include shipping.

All masterpiece transformers are in mint condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.


MP-35 Grapple (Takara) - $170

MP-33 Inferno (Takara) - $170

MP-32 Optimus Primal (Takara) - $150
* includes banana crate / monkey mace

MP-34 Cheetor (Takara) - $50 (Damaged)
* arm shield broke off and was glued in bot mode

MP-01 Acid Storm (Hasbro) - $100
* includes stand

MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $100
* includes stand

MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $120
* includes original packaging, but its clear white packaging and not feasible to put figure back into.
* includes stand

MP-10SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime (Hasbro) - $230

UW-01 Superion (Takara - Unite Warriors)
* white KO Perfect Effect upgrade kit (these are better hands/feet for displaying in robot mode)
* includes original box/accessories.
$130 (includes upgrade kit + includes original hands/feet)
Last edited by NDefer; Today at 10:22 PM.
