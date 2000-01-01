Masterpiece + Unite Warrior Transformer Sale

Various transformers for sale.

I am located in Ottawa, willing to ship but prices do not include shipping.



All masterpiece transformers are in mint condition unless stated otherwise. They have been opened but put have been put back into the original packaging and include all original accessories.





MP-35 Grapple (Takara) - $170



MP-33 Inferno (Takara) - $170



MP-32 Optimus Primal (Takara) - $150

* includes banana crate / monkey mace



MP-34 Cheetor (Takara) - $50 (Damaged)

* arm shield broke off and was glued in bot mode



MP-01 Acid Storm (Hasbro) - $100

* includes stand



MP-05 Sunstorm (Hasbro) - $100

* includes stand



MP Skywarp (Hasbro) - $120

* includes original packaging, but its clear white packaging and not feasible to put figure back into.

* includes stand



MP-10SG Shattered Glass Optimus Prime (Hasbro) - $230



UW-01 Superion (Takara - Unite Warriors)

* white KO Perfect Effect upgrade kit (these are better hands/feet for displaying in robot mode)

* includes original box/accessories.

$130 (includes upgrade kit + includes original hands/feet)