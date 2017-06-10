|
Reno Wilson Joins Transformers The Last Knight
Confirming via Twitter
, American actor and voice*artist Reno Wilson states that he is in*Transformers: The Last Knight. So far, Mr. Wilson has lent his voice work for all 4 previous movies. Transformers 2007 – Frenzy Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen *-Mudflap Transformers: Dark of the Moon – Brains Transformers: Age of Extinction – Brains It is unsure whether he will reprise his role as Brains or whether he will take on a*role of a new character.
