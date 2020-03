IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: June 2020

TFW2005 member Lucas35 prepares your future New Comic Book Day pull lists with news of the June 2020 IDW solicitations via PREVIEWSworld . On deck arrivals include a 100-page Giant Transformers ’84: Legends and Rumors, Transformers (2019) #22, Transformers ‘ 84 : Secrets and Lies #3, Transformers: Galaxies starting its long-awaited Ultra Magnus arc with issue #10 and Transformers vs . The Terminator concluding its mini-series run. Check out all the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers ’84: Legends and Rumors (W) Bill Mantlo, Ralph Macchio, Steve Parkhouse, » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s Transformers Comics Solicitations: June 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM