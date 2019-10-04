|
IDWs Transformers Comics Solicitations: June 2020
TFW2005 member Lucas35 prepares your future New Comic Book Day pull lists with news of the June 2020 IDW solicitations via PREVIEWSworld
. On deck arrivals include a 100-page Giant Transformers ’84: Legends and Rumors, Transformers (2019) #22, Transformers ‘84
: Secrets and Lies #3, Transformers: Galaxies starting its long-awaited
Ultra Magnus arc with issue #10 and Transformers vs
. The Terminator concluding its mini-series run. Check out all the details and cover artwork attached to this post, then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Transformers ’84: Legends and Rumors (W) Bill Mantlo, Ralph Macchio, Steve Parkhouse, » Continue Reading.
